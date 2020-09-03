Four More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As 212 New Cases Confirmed In Kenya

212 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease from 3,937 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This now raises the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34,705 from 463,499 samples tested so far.

In a press statement in Homa Bay County on Thursday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said all the new cases were Kenyans except 14 who were foreign nationals.

The youngest is a one-month-old infant and the oldest 76 years old.

The CAS said Nairobi continues to lead in the number of infections with the county accounting for 96 cases reported today. Mombasa recorded 21 cases, Kiambu 11 and Kilifi six.

At the same time, four more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 585.

195 more patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 20,644.

A total of 141 of those who recovered were from the home-based programme, while 54 were discharged from various health facilities.

