Four More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 As 190 New Cases Confirmed

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country rose to 35,793 on Friday after 190 more people tested positive.

In a statement to newsrooms, Health Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the cases are from a sample size of 4,609 tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative tests carried out so far stand at 490,445.

CS Kagwe said 395 more people have recovered from the disease, 116 from the Home-Based Care Program, and 279 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 22,442.

Sadly, 4 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya’s death toll to 616.

From the new cases, 182 are Kenyans and 8 are foreigners 136 males and 54 females. The youngest is a one-year-old infant, while the oldest is 85 years.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 65, Kitui 27, Mombasa 16, Uasin Gishu 13, Embu 10, Kisii 9, Garissa 6, Kajiado 6, Kiambu 6, Machakos 4, Nakuru 4, Meru 4, Kericho 4, Narok 4, Kisumu 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Bomet 2, Busia 2, Murang’a 1, Bungoma 1, Kakamega 1 and Kilifi 1.

In terms of sub County distribution, the 65 cases in Nairobi, are from Roysambu (14), Dagoretti North and Langata (8) cases each, Embakasi East and Starehe (5) cases each, Embakasi South and Westlands (4) cases each, Embakasi West (3), Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Kamukunji, Kibra and Makadara (2) cases each, Embakasi North, Kasarani, Mathare and Ruaraka (1) case each.

In Kitui, the 27 cases are from Kitui West (24), Mwingi Central (2) and Kitui Rural (1). In Mombasa, the 16 cases are from Jomvu (6), Mvita (4), Changamwe and Kisauni (3) cases each. In Uasin Gishu, the 13 cases are from Ainabkoi (6), Soy (3), Kapseret (2), Moiben and Turbo (1) case each. In Embu, the 10 cases are all from Manyatta, while the 9 cases in Kisii, are from Kitutu Chache

South (6) and Bonchari (3).

The 6 cases in Garissa, are all from the town, the 6 cases in Kajiado, are all from Kajiado North, and the 6 cases in Kiambu, are from Thika (4), Kiambu Town and Ruiru (1) case each.

In Machakos, the 4 cases are all from the town, the 4 cases in Nakuru, are from Nakuru East (2), Gilgil and Nakuru North (1) case each. The 4 cases in Meru, are from Buuri, Imenti Central, Tigania East and Tigania West with (1) case each.

The 4 cases in Kericho, are from Belgut ( 3 ) and Ainamoi ( 1 ), while the 4 cases in Narok, are all from Narok North.

In Kisumu, the 2 cases are all from Kisumu Central, the 2 cases in Trans Nzoia, are

all from Kiminini, the 2 cases in Bomet, are all from Bomet East, and the 2 cases in Busia are all from Teso North.

The case in Murang’a, is from Maragua, the case in Bungoma, is from Kimilili, the case in Kakamega, is from Ikolomani, and the case in Kilifi, is from Kaloleni.

