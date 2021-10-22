Four Missing After Allegedly Being Arrested in Eastleigh

Four people are missing after they were allegedly picked up by the police in Eastleigh.

Jamal Bonaya and Teddy Muriuki went missing on October 6 and were in the company of two others who are yet to be identified.

Speaking to Citizen TV, Jamal’s family said they have been to almost every police station and mortuary within the city in the last two weeks.

His wife, Khadija Jamal, said he left for a nearby carwash but never returned.

“Mume wangu alipotea on Wednesday tarehe sita October, alikuja kwa nyumba mwisho kitu saa kumi hivi, akachukua tu jacket kama kawaida akatoka kama ni mtu anaenda kazi, kesho hakurudi kwa nyumba nikaenda kumtafuta,” she said.

His brother, Mohammed Dida, said they have visited police stations in Eastleigh, Shauri Moyo, Kasarani, Mwiki, anti-terror and Kilimani. They were then advised to extend their search to the morgues.

“Niko na wasiwasi siwezi kulala usiku wala mchana. Polisi watuambie mambo ya ukweli; kama ako hai ama hayuko,” Jamal’s father, Dida Bonaya said.

Over in Limuru, Teddy’s family is still in shock.

They apparently received reports of their kin’s arrest alongside Jamal on the day they were reported missing.

Those who witnessed the incident along Mohamed Yusuf Haji avenue said the events took place swiftly.

First, an alleged police vehicle blocked a hired vehicle that was being driven by Jamal. They were then ordered out and asked to lie on the tarmac.

The four were then ordered into the police car as one of the armed men took charge of the hired car which was later discovered in Kasarani.

Buruburu DCIO Jackson Muriuki said the matter is under investigation, adding that the owner of the hired vehicle has since recorded a statement with the police.

The two families are demanding answers from the police as they seek to find their kin.

