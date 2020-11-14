Four Medics Among 21 Covid-19 Fatalities Reported in 24 Hours

Kenya has announced 1,080 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was after a sample size of 8,322 was tested. The country’s caseload is now at 69,273.

In a statement to the newsrooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe further indicated that of the positive cases, 1,066 were Kenyans and 14 foreigners. Consequently, 687 were male and 393 female while the youngest case was an 11-month old infant and the oldest is 100.

On a sad note, 21 patients have succumbed bringing the fatalities rate to 1,249. Unfortunately, four medics are among the fatalities.

Read: Covid-19 Impact: Over 400 Show Up For Auditions For Single News Anchor Slot

542 have however recovered from the virus bringing the recoveries’ tally to 45,414. 262 patients were discharged from the home-based care program and 280 from various health facilities across the country.

A total of 1,185 patients are admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,794 are on home-based isolation and care.

Read Also: Kenya Records 25 Covid-19 Deaths, 1,470 Infections

58 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 30 on supplemental oxygen. 75 are in general wards and 15 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The county distribution is as follows: Nairobi 216, Mombasa 163, Nakuru 103, Kilifi 64, Baringo 60, Machakos 57, Kisumu 56, Bungoma 41, Uasin Gishu 41, Kiambu 30 ,Turkana 30, Migori 28, Busia 23, Kajiado 21, Kakamega 20, Kisii 18, Kericho and Nyamira counties both recorded 16 cases each, Nandi 15, Nyeri 12, Tharaka Nithi 12, Meru 8, Trans Nzoia 8, Siaya 5, Samburu 4, Narok 3. Kirinyaga, Taita Taveta, Laikipia, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Vihiga, Kwale, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet and Bomet each recorded one case.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu