Four Killed in Grisly Road Accident in Bungoma

Four people died on Saturday and several others injured after an accident at Kaburengu bridge along Webuye Eldoret highway.

The accident occurred after a truck collied with a probox before bursting into flames, burning several other cars at the scene of the crash.

Witnesses said those who died were burnt beyond recognition.

“Had the fire engines arrive at the scene early, maybe we could have saved more lives,” a witness recounted.

Bungoma East traffic boss Idris Halkaalno confirmed the incident saying the truck was en route to Uganda from Mombasa when the driver lost control.

“It is unfortunate that we lost four people during the incident with others still undergoing treatment at the Webuye hospital,” he said.

Read Also: Nominated Senator Victor Prengei Dies After Road Accident in Nakuru

The injured are recuperating at the Webuye County hospital.

Most of the casualties, according to Webuye County hospital medical superintendent Simon Kisaka, suffered broken limbs and severe cuts.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...