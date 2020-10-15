Four Killed In Accident Along Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway

Four people lost their lives on Wednesday night following a ghastly road accident along Mai Mahiu-Narok Highway.

The deceased person were aboard a public service vehicle belonging to Narok line shuttle services, en route to Nairobi from Narok when the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a lorry head-on.

Witness accounts indicate that the lorry was coming from the opposite direction at around 7 pm.

Among the deceased was a police chaplain from Narok.

The lorry driver is said to have been speeding when they lost control of the vehicle. The PSV driver on the other hand, was trying to overtake a tractor when they collided head-on.

Narok county police commander Mutoro Kizito while confirming the incident, said eight other passengers sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment at the Narok county referral hospital.

A manhunt has been launched for the lorry driver who is said to have fled the scene of incident.

