Four Kenyan Cops To Be Tried In Death Of British Aristocrat Alex Monson

Four Kenyan police officers are set to stand trial in the murder of British aristocrat Alex Monson who died in their custody in 2012.

In a ruling by High Court Judge Erick Ogolla, the officers should answer to what happened to Monson since he was in perfect health when arrested and in their custody.

“The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arrested in good health,” the judge ruled.

The four officers include Naftali Chege, Charles Wangombe Munyiri, Baraka Bulima and John Pamba.

The case dates back to 2012 where the deceased was arrested and held in custody for allegedly being in possession of Cannabis.

The officers reported that the deceased died of drug abuse, a report that contradicts with that of the mother who said his son never used drugs nor was he a drug addict.

Further reports reveal that two government pathologists revealed Monson died from a blow to the head, with more allegations that arose including attempts to cover up on the incident and threats to witnesses.

