Four in Custody After Allegedly Robbing Ex-Treasury CS Henry Rotich’s Parents

Four men were on Monday arrested after they allegedly ambushed and robbed the parents of former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich.

The gang broke into Rotich’s family home in Kaptich village, Uasin Gishu County, at 7 p.m., equipped with guns and other crude weapons, police have said.

The robbers were armed with a pistol, 14 rounds of ammo, and a machete, according to witnesses. The four, whose identities are still unknown, forced the elderly parents to hand over their phones and other valuable electronic devices.

They also made away with Ksh15,000 in cash.

The armed thieves made their getaway in a Mercedes Benz, which the cops tracked down at Nairobi road in Eldoret.

The cops also discovered weapons that they believe were used to terrorize the former minister’s parents. The robbery was reported on February 1, said police.

“Our officers got the report and visited the scene and after they managed to trail the vehicle which was heading to Nairobi. They ordered the occupants to stop, did a routine search and managed to arrest the suspects,” said the police.

The four were arrested and taken to a local police station for processing. The suspects will be charged with robbery with violence, burglary, and being in possession of a firearm.

Rotich who is facing graft charges in connection with tenders for the construction of the Kimwarer dam was fired in 2019.

He was replaced by CS Ukur Yattani.

