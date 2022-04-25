Four in Custody For Allegedly Drugging Passengers on Nairobi-bound Bus

Four suspects have been arrested for reportedly putting passengers aboard a Nairobi-bound bus to sleep in order to steal from them.
Stephen Odero, Benson Odero, Joshua Orengo, and Harrison Nyamu are claimed to have boarded the bus in Kisumu on Sunday with the intent to commit the crime.
The bus driver, Emmanuel Barasa, witnessed an odd situation on the bus in which everyone was fast asleep save for two passengers who swapped positions.
After noticing something was amiss, Barasa took a detour to the Kabete police station where two suspects’ escape plans were thwarted.
THUGS ADMINISTER ‘MCHELE’ ON PASSENGERS IN A NAIROBI BOUND BUS
Police officers based at Kabete police station had a difficult time yesterday morning arresting four suspects, who had stupefied passengers in a bus with an unknown substance, before stupefying themselves
“But it is the snores reverberating from all corners of the bus that were unusually loud, punctuated by threatening growls that alarmed the driver, who immediately detoured to the police station situated along the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway,” said DCI boss George Kinoti.
“Attempts by the two thugs to jump from the fast moving bus turned futile, after the beast stormed the police station at a high speed prompting police officers on sentry duties to dash down for cover and take positions, incase of any eventuality.”
According to the DCI, during an inspection, police investigators determined that the bulk of the passengers had misplaced items like laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and money.
The four were arrested after being found in possession of the missing items.
However, they were rushed to the hospital after authorities discovered that they had swallowed the leftover drug to eliminate any evidence.
“It is at the hospital that it was discovered that the suspects had taken a dose of their own medicine after ingesting the remaining ‘pishori’, in a bid to destroy the exhibit,” added Kinoti.
The bus was allowed to carry on with the journey, but passengers were encouraged to seek medical attention when they arrived.
Meanwhile, the four suspects are still in custody pending arraignment today.
