Four in Custody For Allegedly Drugging Passengers on Nairobi-bound Bus

“Attempts by the two thugs to jump from the fast moving bus turned futile, after the beast stormed the police station at a high speed prompting police officers on sentry duties to dash down for cover and take positions, incase of any eventuality.”

According to the DCI, during an inspection, police investigators determined that the bulk of the passengers had misplaced items like laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and money.

The four were arrested after being found in possession of the missing items.

Read: Police in Mombasa Arrest Woman Accused of Drugging, Stealing from Men

However, they were rushed to the hospital after authorities discovered that they had swallowed the leftover drug to eliminate any evidence.

“It is at the hospital that it was discovered that the suspects had taken a dose of their own medicine after ingesting the remaining ‘pishori’, in a bid to destroy the exhibit,” added Kinoti.

The bus was allowed to carry on with the journey, but passengers were encouraged to seek medical attention when they arrived.

Meanwhile, the four suspects are still in custody pending arraignment today.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu