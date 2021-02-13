Four In Custody After Chinese National Loses Sh50 Million At Lang’ata Home

A Chinese national residing in Lang’ata, Nairobi was on Thursday night robbed of Sh50 million.

According to a police report, the man had left the cash in a safe in his bedroom when he went to usher in the Chinese New Year.

He is said to have left behind a domestic worker and his driver on the fateful evening.

When he returned, the safe was missing. There was no sign of forced entry, police said.

“Police officers visited the scene and established that the bedroom door was not broken into, hence the possibility of an inside job. Besides, the compound is well guarded,” the report read in part.

So far, police have in custody four people believed to be connected with the robbery.

“(They) are in custody assisting the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) personnel with investigations,” the police report read.

Last week, a Kenyan woman was robbed of her valuables by a Sierra Leone national she met on a dating site.

“Detectives immediately went on the suspect’s trail & arrested him yesterday. He was found to be a foreigner from Sierra Leone, but did not have proper documentation,” DCI said on Twitter.

He was arraigned in court on Thursday and is currently remanded at the Industrial Area prison.

