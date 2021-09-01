Menu

in NEWS

Four Grilled Over Brutal Murder of Chief in Bungoma

Bungoma police station
Bungoma Police Station (Courtesy)

Four people have been grilled in Bungoma over the brutal murder of Chepyuk Location Chief, Geoffrey Kipsang.

Kipsang was found brutally murdered and buried in a shallow grave on Friday, August 27, 2021, near a maize farm plantation, a few kilometers from his home.

According to the detectives, the chief was very instrumental in fighting against rape cases, insecurity, teenage pregnancies and selling illicit liquor in the area. Thus, they suspect his murder might be related to this.

So far four people, two men and two women have been arrested and grilled in connection to the same.

Residents have called on the authorities to investigate the matter and bring the criminals to book.

Confirming the same, Bungoma County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti ideally stated that the matter will be followed up to the latter.

“You cannot take the law in your hands and kill a government official and expect to go scot-free, I want to tell all those who were involved that they will be arrested and face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

He added that officers from different departments have been deployed to the region to expedite the probe.

“There is no need to panic as several security agents have been deployed in the area and are working round the clock to ensure the safety of residents,” Kimiti added.

Bungoma Police Station

Written by Mercy Auma

Four Grilled Over Brutal Murder of Chief in Bungoma

 
