Four Firearms Seized as Police Raid Chinese National’s Kileleshwa House

Police in Nairobi are holding a Chinese national over suspected criminal activities.

According to police reports, Dang Pengfei was arrested by a multi-agency team on Friday, June 11, 2021, on the Mwingi-Garissa road at Kanyonyo where he was found in possession of one pistol.

Earlier today, a multi-agency team from Kitui led by the County Criminal Investigation Officer (CCIO) Samuel Kobina raided the foreigner’s house at Kaputei Gardens in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, where they recovered four more firearms.

Also recovered by the sleuths were rounds of ammunition.

The guns include M4 assault rifle parked in its case with 5 rounds of special pellets, CZ pistol loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition, Taurus revolver with 3 rounds, and Taurus pistol with an empty magazine.

Three rounds of ammo were separately found in a case.

The detectives also found two boxes, one containing 9mm 40 rounds of ammo and the other 50 rounds.

A total of 115 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in a black bag. Another 90 rounds were also seized during the operation.

Pengfei is being held at Kileleshwa Police Station as police continue with investigations.

