Four Feared Dead After Truck Rams into Building in Isiolo

Several people including two pupils are feared dead after a truck lost control and rammed into a building that houses a nursery school in Isiolo town.

Reports indicate that the truck was ferrying beer at high speed when it lost control and rammed into the buildings along Isiolo town.

The trailer crashed into Isiolo Pentecost Church killing several people.

There were two pupils who were going home from school hence among those feared dead. Further reports indicate that a mother and her daughter, a schoolboy and a trailer turnboy were also rammed over by the trailer.

Nasty road accident claims four lives in Isiolo town. One mother and her daughter, one school boy and a trella turn boy. The trella is said to have lost it's breaks. One bodaboda rider survived by a whisker pic.twitter.com/ypcFHFo520 — Radio Jangwani 106.3 (@Jangwani106) February 28, 2022

Confirming the incident, Isiolo County Red Cross Co-ordinator Abdikadir Ali said at least four bodies have been retrieved; two adults and two children. More rescue operations are ongoing with relevant authorities already at the scene. Accident in Isiolo Town after a truck lost control and rammed into buildings. Several people feared dead. pic.twitter.com/Py36nfrdIb — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) February 28, 2022

