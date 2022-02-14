Four Family Members Killed In Namanga-Kajiado Highway Crash

Four people died on Monday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a trailer on the Namanga-Kajiado highway in Kajiado County.

The accident occurred at Maili Tisa area.

Kajiado Central police boss Joseph Mutira confirmed the incident saying all the victims, aged between 24-27, were members of the same family.

The two vehicles were heading to Kajiado at the time of the accident that also left one person injured.

“The incident involved a trailer with registration number T 896 SQ 732 and a Toyota V8 registration number KCJ 435 S. Both vehicles were heading to Kajiado,” Mutira said.

The police boss urged motorists to exercise caution while on the road to avoid similar tragedies.

The bodies of the deceased are lying at the Kajiado Referral Hospital mortuary.

