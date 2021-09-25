Four Family Members Dead as Fire Razes House in Kwale

A fire that razed a house in Taru, Kwale County has left four family members dead. The incident happened yesterday night.

Kwale Police have revealed that a mother and her three children lost their lives in the inferno. They are Samia Kikoi, 32, Husnein Hussein, 10, Mulhat Hussein, 6, and Ilham Hussein, 1.

Police are yet to identify the cause of the fire although there are speculations that it might have been a result of a burning candle.

“The family might have left the candle burning causing havoc,” a local Ali Ruwa said.

Read: 50 Students Hospitalised after Night Fire at Ofafa Jericho High School

Consequently, further questions have been raised regarding the location of the father during the incident as he was not around with neighbors revealing that he was out to watch a football match.

The bodies of the deceased have since been taken to Kinango sub-county mortuary while police continue with investigations into the incident.

Last week, fire razed dormitories in two schools leading to their indefinite closures. A dormitory in Ofafa Jericho High School caught fire leading to 50 students being hospitalized.

In Sigalame High School, fire also razed down a dormitory leaving property of unknown value destroyed. In both cases, however, no fatalities were recorded.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...