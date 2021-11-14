in NEWS

Four Employees of Mvita MP Nassir Die in Road Accident

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir. [Courtesy]

Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir on Saturday evening lost four staff members in a tragic road accident.

The victims; Ali Omar Naaman, Carol Wayua Mueni, Athman Mohammed Omar and Elysian Musyoka, were on their way to Lamu for official duties.

The car they were traveling in is said to have rolled following a tyre burst near Mpeketoni.

“Yes, they were all my employees. They died after the tyre of the car they were traveling in burst and rolled,” Nassir told the Standard.

Vehicle involved in Accident Near Mpeketoni, Lamu County. [Courtesy]
The four who died on the spot had their remains moved in two ambulances to Mombasa.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) confirmed the accident as it condoled with the bereaved families.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of 4 members of Hon. Nassir team namely Ali Omar Naaman, Ms. Carol Wayua Mueni, Athman Mohammed Omar and Elysian Musyoka through a tragic road accident this evening. We pray for the families of the deceased during this difficult time,” the party said.

