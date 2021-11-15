Four Die, Eight Others Injured in Narok-Mai Mahiu Road Crash

Four people died and eight others seriously injured after a grisly road accident in the Maltauro area on the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway, Narok County on Sunday evening.

The deceased include three men and a woman.

The crash involved a Toyota Wish car traveling from Kisii towards Mai Mahiu and a Crested Galaxy matatu that was heading to Narok from Nairobi.

Narok East Police Commander Jared Marandu confirmed the incident saying the Toyota Wish driver was trying to avoid hitting an alleged drunk pedestrian who was crossing the road when he collided head-on with the matatu.

Emergency teams that responded to the scene of the accident moved the injured passengers to Narok Referral Hospital and the Nairegie Enkare Hospital for medical attention.

The wreckages of the vehicles were towed to Ntulele Police Station.

