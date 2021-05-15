Four Dead, Two Sustain Injuries Following Accident Along Isiolo-Moyale Highway

Four people died and two others sustained severe injuries in a road crash on the Isiolo-Moyale highway on Friday.

According to the police, the victims were headed to Isiolo from Moyale town when the incident occurred at around 1.30pm.

Marsabit County Police Commander Samuel Mutunga confirmed that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle died on the spot.

He is said to have lost control of the vehicle and the car veered off the road and rolled several times.

“The injured were rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital,” Mr Mutunga said.

Their remains were taken to Marsabit Referral Hospital mortuary.

Mutunga urged motorists to slow down as the roads are slippery during the rainy season.

Last week, five died following a ghastly road accident along Mombasa-Nairobi.

This was confirmed by Coast traffic regional commandant Peter Maina who noted that four others survived the road crash.

The survivors were in critical condition and had been taken to Kinango District Hospital for treatment.

“We will be meeting with owners of public service vehicles this weekend to inform them of the new measures,” Mr Maina said.

