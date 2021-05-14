Four Dead in Kibra after They were Swept Away by Floods

Four people have been confirmed dead after they were swept away by floods while attempting to cross Mutuine River in Kibra.

According to reports by a local publication, the four were on motorbikes thus wanted to cross the river from Lang’ata to Kibra slums in Nairobi County.

This has ideally been confirmed by Kibra sub-county Commissioner Gideon Ombongi who intimated that one of the motorcycles had been retrieved during the morning hours.

The commissioner further warned residents to stay away from danger zones adding that the heavy rains are expected to continue in the coming days hence more floods are expected in different parts of the country.

In a different account of events on Wednesday, transport was paralyzed and travelers left stranded after the Oria-Riat bridge along the Migori-Homa Bay road collapsed.

In yet another similar incident, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) alerted motorists that the Dhogoye Bridge along the Bondo-Usenge road had collapsed due to heavy rains experienced in the region.

The authority urged motorists to be patients as plans to have the bridge repaired were underway.

“Since there is no alternative access to Osieko, we wish to advise motorists along that section not to attempt crossing the over-topped section, and to only cross when water levels are low,” the statement by KeNHA read.

The Kenya Met Department, through an advisory, stated that the heavy rains experienced countrywide are set to continue throughout the month of May.

Thus, netizens were urged to be prepared with those living in areas prone to flooding asked to vacate to avert crises.

