Four Dead Following Ghastly Accident In Timboroa

Four people have lost their lives following a freak accident at Kahoya in Timboroa, Baringo County.

Confirming the Saturday morning incident was Eldama Ravine OCPD Maxwell Agoro who noted that the deceased persons were yet to be identified.

The accident happened at 6 am. It involved two vehicles, a Toyota Prado and a Probox, both headed to Nakuru from Eldoret.

Witnesses said the early morning accident occurred as the Prado tried to overtake other motor vehicles.

The driver lost control of the vehicle as lorries approached from the opposite direction hence veering off the road.

It is then the driver rammed into the Probox, killing the four occupants.

Their remains have since been moved to the Eldama Ravine sub-county hospital mortuary.

Those in the Prado have been taken to Timboroa Health Centre for treatment.

