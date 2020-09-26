Four DCI Imposters Arrested In Kasarani For Obtaining Sh29 Million In Fake Gold Deal

DCI officers of the Special Service Unit (SSU) have arrested four suspects for obtaining money by false pretences.

The four; Eric Otieno, Antony Achieng, George Kinuthia Mbugua and Arthur Caleb Otieno, are said to have on diverse dates between April 1, 2019 and February 28, 2020 approached a foreign national pretending to be DCI officers.

“SSU detectives have arrested four suspects at Kasarani in Nairobi County for obtaining money by false pretence. This is after the suspects obtained over Sh. 29 Million from an unsuspecting client, on the pretext that they would sell him gold,” DCI wrote.

“On diverse dates from 1st April 2019 to 28 Feb 2020 the the four approached a foreign national pretending to be DCI officers on a mission to sell him gold on behalf of an alleged senior DCI Officer.”

The impersonators are said to have brokered a gold deal on behalf of an alleged senior DCI Officer.

They obtained Sh29 million from the victim and have been demanding for more money from them.

The suspects are behind bars awaiting further processing for arraignment on Monday, DCI said via Twitter.

