Four Cops in Custody for Alleged Involvement in Corruption

Four police officers are in custody for alleged involvement in corruption, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced.

The four officers from Kamukunji police station namely Henry Temba, Esther Oburo, Dorcas Nzilani and Winfred Kanana are in custody for leaving work unprocedurally and committing acts of corruption.

The DCI accounts that the four, in the company of two other civilians who masqueraded as officials from the KRA and NEMA went to Tuala, Ongata Rongai and allocated themselves duties without authorization from their seniors.

They are said to have arrested two people in the area who were in possession of nylon papers which were banned for use in the country.

Read: Five Cops Charged with Murder of Suspect at Changamwe Police Station

“The four had without authorization from the station command, allocated themselves duties and proceeded to the said area, to purportedly arrest two suspects on suspicion of being in possession of nylon papers,” the DCI said.

The four officers and the other two civilians are currently in custody awaiting processing and further disciplinary action.

4 Cops Arrested On Suspicion of Engaging in Corruption Four police officers from Kamukunji police station are in custody for leaving their place of work un procedurally and committing acts amounting to corruption.Constables Henry Temba, Esther Oburo, Dorcas Nzilani and — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 9, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...