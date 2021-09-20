Four Cops, Civilian Linked to Willie Kimani Murder Have a Case to Answer, Court Rules

All the five accused persons in lawyer Willie Kimani’s murder have a case to answer, a Nairobi court has ruled.

Justice Jessie Lessit made the ruling on Monday after going through all the evidence provided by the prosecution.

“I have considered the entire evidence and having done so I have come to conclusions that the prosecution has established a prima facies case,” Lessit ruled.

Consequently, the judge put all the accused persons who include four Administration Police Officers and a police informant on defence.

The APs – Fredrick Leliman, Stephen Cheburet, Sylvia Wanjiku and Leonard Mwangi – are charged alongside civilian Peter Ngugi with the murder of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri which occurred in 2016.

The prosecution closed its case on Thursday, September 16 after presenting 46 witnesses.

The court heard that lawyer Cliff Ombeta, who is representing the first accused (Leliman), will call four witnesses.

The witnesses include the accused’s wife, two APs and a retired cop.

Lawyer Kimani and the other two victims were kidnapped after leaving the Mavoko Law Courts on June 23, 2016.

A week later, decomposing bodies of the three were recovered in Athi River near Donyo Sabuk police post, stashed in gunny bags.

Post-mortem reports indicated the bodies had signs of torture.

