Four Charged with Theft Following Eight-hour Siege at Police Boss King’ori Mwangi’s Home

Four people have been charged with theft following an eight-hour siege at the home of Assistant Inspector General of Police, King’ori Mwangi.

The suspects; Nahashon Theuri, Eric Omondi, Roy Mutethia and Jane Njoki, on Wednesday appeared before Principal Magistrate Mathias Okuche in Nyeri, where they denied the charges.

They were jointly accused of breaking and entering Mr Mwangi’s Pembe Tatu home on August 30 at 2am together with others not before court.

The three men were nabbed in Majengo slums in Nyeri town after a 10-hour manhunt.

Njoki, on the other hand, was arrested at the police boss’s home where she worked as a caretaker.

State prosecutor Nelly Waweru told the court that the suspects stole household goods worth Sh1.5 million.

In a separate charge, Omondi was accused of making away with an Ampex woofer, Sony home theatre, a Samsung 55 inch Tv set, a DVD player, a gas cylinder, a pair of safari boots and a six by four mattress belonging to Mr Mwangi.

He was also accused of stealing a motorcycle belonging to Titus Gatemi on August 7 in Ruring’u town.

The motorcycle, valued at Sh110,000, is believed to have been used during the robbery.

“We decided to institute the charge against him after the owner of the motorcycle, Mr Gatemi, presented an Occurrence Book (OB) number which showed that it was missing. We believe that it was used in the theft,” said Waweru.

Theuri was separately charged with theft and being in possession of a shotgun without a firearm licence.

He is accused of stealing Mr Mwangi’s gun, a magazine with seven rounds nine millimetre, two sellers and a bellot buckshot cartridge.

Njoki was also charged with neglect to prevent a felony.

The suspects were released on a bond of Sh500,000 except Ms Njoki who was granted a bond of Sh100,000 with the option of a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 23.

