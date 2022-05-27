in NEWS

Four Arrested, Weapons Recovered As Multi-Agency Security Intensify Crackdown In Marsabit

Marsabit
Weapons recovered in Marsabit

Four people have been arrested and weapons recovered as the multi-agency security teams intensify their crackdown in the troubled Marsabit region.

The National Police has reported that as of May 26, 2022 under the ‘operation rejesha amani Marsabit,’ four suspects were nabbed in Harondel and Bubisa locations and interrogated.

In the process, one G-3 rifle with one magazine and four rounds of (7.62×51) mm of live ammunition, two AK-47 rifles with four magazines and seventy-nine rounds of (7.62×39) mm of live ammunition were recovered.

Also seized were rifle lubrication oil, military clothing, straps, water camel and footwear.

“Further interrogation of one of the suspects has today led to the recovery of one A-K 47 rifle with one magazine and twenty-three rounds of (7.62×39) mm of live ammunition,” the police said.

Currently, the four arrested have been handed over to the DCI with more interrogation expected while authorities continue the crackdown.

In a similar account of events a fortnight ago, eight suspected militias were arrested and an assortment of weapons recovered as multi-agency teams intensify security operations in the same region.

During the operation, security forces recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, a G3 rifle and a General Purpose Machine Gun.

The officers also seized an assortment of 579 rounds of ammunition, 66 spent cartridges and containers of gun oil.

