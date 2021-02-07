Four Arrested Using Marsabit County Vehicle To Transport Weapons To Warring Factions In Northern Kenya

Four suspects have been arrested by the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) for supplying arms, ammunition and ration to warring factions in the strife-torn Turbi-Sololo border.
BPU officers who were on targeted patrol following a tip-off from members of the local community spotted a county government vehicle registration number 10CG016A suspected to be distributing supplies to bandits in the thickets of Funa Qumbi.
Meanwhile, the suspects will be presented before the court on Monday, February 8, while the riffle will be subjected to ballistic examination and adduced as an exhibit in court during trial.
