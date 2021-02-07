in TECH

Four Arrested Using Marsabit County Vehicle To Transport Weapons To Warring Factions In Northern Kenya

Marsabit county vehicle
Marsabit county vehicle suspected to have been transporting weapons. [PHOTO/ DCI]

Four suspects have been arrested by the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) for supplying arms, ammunition and ration to warring factions in the strife-torn Turbi-Sololo border.

BPU officers who were on targeted patrol following a tip-off from members of the local community spotted a county government vehicle registration number 10CG016A suspected to be distributing supplies to bandits in the thickets of Funa Qumbi.

“After giving chase and intercepting the vehicle, it was established that two of its occupants were county government employees. One of the employees was in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, with 10 rounds of 7.62mm calibre special,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Detectives established that the county government vehicle was under the control of Sololo MCA Halkano Konsa, who immediately went into hiding but officers are hot on his trail.

Meanwhile, the suspects will be presented before the court on Monday, February 8, while the riffle will be subjected to ballistic examination and adduced as an exhibit in court during trial.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

MarsabitTurbi-Sololo border

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Senator Isaac Mwaura (right) during a past function [Photo/Courtesy]

Persons With Albinism Want MP Junet Mohamed To Apologize Over Remarks Against Senator Mwaura
junet mohamed, sharon otieno

MP Junet Apologizes To Persons Living With Albinism Over Remarks Against Senator Mwaura