Four Arrested Using Marsabit County Vehicle To Transport Weapons To Warring Factions In Northern Kenya

Four suspects have been arrested by the Border Patrol Unit (BPU) for supplying arms, ammunition and ration to warring factions in the strife-torn Turbi-Sololo border. BPU officers who were on targeted patrol following a tip-off from members of the local community spotted a county government vehicle registration number 10CG016A suspected to be distributing supplies to bandits in the thickets of Funa Qumbi.

“After giving chase and intercepting the vehicle, it was established that two of its occupants were county government employees. One of the employees was in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, with 10 rounds of 7.62mm calibre special,” said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Detectives established that the county government vehicle was under the control of Sololo MCA Halkano Konsa, who immediately went into hiding but officers are hot on his trail.

Meanwhile, the suspects will be presented before the court on Monday, February 8, while the riffle will be subjected to ballistic examination and adduced as an exhibit in court during trial.