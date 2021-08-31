Four Arrested Stealing from Lorry Loaded with Sh1.8 Million Steel Rods in Kendu Bay

Four people have been arrested after being caught by police stealing from a lorry loaded with steel rods worth Sh1.8 million in Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County.

Police said the lorry had been dispatched from Kisumu’s Abyssian Iron and Steel Company and was headed to Kisii when the incident occurred.

The director of the company, who was apparently tracking the load, got suspicious after the lorry diverted from the designated route on reaching Oyugis and headed towards Kendu Bay.

The director alerted police officers based at Kendu Bay who responded swiftly by immediately pursuing the lorry.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers caught up with the lorry at Rakwaro Kamwala area, where it had stopped and the metal rods were being offloaded.

“On sighting the police officers, one of the thugs dressed in police jungle uniform fired at the officers as he disappeared in darkness, towards the shores of Lake Victoria,” said DCI.

The officers, however, managed to arrest the suspect’s accomplices identified as Byron Apollo Ochieng, John Omondi Ochieng, Bernard Otieno Owuor and Quinter Otieno at the scene and escorted them to Kendu Bay Police station for questioning.

A police certificate of appointment, I.D card and a national hospital insurance card were recovered at the scene.

Also recovered were a police smoke jacket and a police beret.

“Detectives are investigating whether the documents recovered are authentic and whether they could be linked to the armed suspect who fled the scene,” the DCI added.

