Four Arrested with Ivory Worth Sh10 Million in Murang’a

Four suspects are cooling their heels in police cells over illegal possession of 100Kgs of elephant tusks in Kangari town, Murang’a County.

The suspects were nabbed on Sunday afternoon with 19 pieces of jumbo tusks estimated to be worth Ksh10 million in the underworld business.

They are Martin Mungai Nginya aged 58, Peter Macharia Njuguna, 32, Edward Mwambura Kamau, 55 and 43-year-old Samuel Njuguna Mwirigi.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects were arrested by a multi-agency team dubbed ‘Interpol Usalama 7’ that has been pursuing criminals in the illegal business of ivory.

The detectives ambushed the suspects in two separate motor vehicles parked strategically ready for transaction.

The ivory was stashed in one of the vehicles in two sacks disguised as loads of cabbages.

The suspects will remain in custody pending further investigations with detectives seeking to effect more arrests on possible poachers and the targeted market for the products.

