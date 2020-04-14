Four Arrested In Imara Daima After Stealing Mobile Phones Worth Sh120 Million

Detectives on Monday arrested four people for stealing mobile phones worth over Sh120 million on April 10.

They are; Mwangangi Kyalo (41), Jacob Waithaka (39), Patrick Irungu (45) and Newton Mwenda (35).

OVER Ksh.120 Million worth of Mobile Phones which were on 10th April, 2020 stolen while on transit from African Cargo at JKIA to Rolling Cargo Ltd warehouse in Eastleigh were today recovered by @DCI_Kenya Detectives at Muimara Estate in Imara Daima. Four suspects also arrested. pic.twitter.com/KgDtor8rFd — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 13, 2020

According to the DCI, the shipment was on transit from African Cargo at JKIA to Rolling Cargo Ltd warehouse in Eastleigh.

DCI says that the lorry transporting the 750 cartons diverted from the designated route and was found abandoned along Masai Road while empty.

“The said cargo parked in 750 cartons was being ferried on an Isuzu FRR lorry Reg. No. KBZ 628X driven by 40-yr-old Daniel Kavuti. The lorry was diverted from the designated route only to be found abandoned along Masai Road while empty,” DCI wrote on Twitter.

The said cargo parked in 750 cartons was being ferried on an Isuzu FRR lorry Reg. No. KBZ 628X driven by 40-yr-old Daniel Kavuti. The lorry was diverted from the designated route only to be found abandoned along Masai Road while empty. Acting on intelligence, a team of DCI HQS,.. pic.twitter.com/Y41jgiO9Rz — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 13, 2020

Officers drawn from Nairobi Area and Buruburu did however discover the cargo at Muimara Estate, court number 70, house no. 001 in Imara Daima.

Only 629 cartons were recovered with efforts to recover the rest still underway.

Police are still looking for the lorry driver, Daniel Kivuti. He has been advised to surrender at the nearest police station.

DCI detectives also apprehended an online scammer identified as Anthony Njenga Wanjiku.

This was following several complaints by members of the public against Njenga who runs a Facebook page purporting to sell electronic goods where unsuspecting members of the public are lured to buy them but are blocked immediately after paying for the said items.

He will face charges of obtaining money by false pretense.

