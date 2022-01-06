Four Accused of Trespassing, Forging Title Deed for Prominent Politician’s Karen Land to Remain in Custody

Four men, Mohammed Muhammud Wako alias Hussein Mohammed, James Owino Opere, Jonah Saluni Tuuko and Samakin Lesingiran who were accused of trespassing, forging title deed for land in Karen will remain in custody.

The suspects were arrested and arraigned for trespassing, forging title deed belonging to a prominent politician’s land in Karen.

Speculations allude that the Karen land belongs to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau, the state wanted the four to be detained for seven days pending the conclusion of investigations. They will however be held for two more days as detectives conclude investigations into the same.

“They were arrested by officers from Karen Police Station and after interrogation, there is reasonable suspicion that they are in possession of a forged title deed which they are using to lure unsuspecting people to buy the land,” State prosecutor, Fredrick Kimathi, told the court.

The case will be mentioned on February 12, 2022.

