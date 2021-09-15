Founder of Mololine Sacco, Kenya’s Pioneer Matatu Organisation, Dies

Nakuru-based businessman and founder of Mololine Services Limited Kibera Muchai has passed on.

Muchai died on Tuesday at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital where he was undergoing treatment after a short illness, his family said.

The former Molo councilor was the founder of Mololine Sacco, a pioneer Matatu organisation that revolutionised public transport in Kenya.

Mololine Services Limited was founded in 1994 with a vision of bringing order in the industry and stop touting that was rampant then.

The company became popular in 2004 after the then Minister of Transport, John Michuki, introduced what are now famously called the ‘Michuki rules’.

Mololine was among the first companies to comply with the rules that require operators to install seat belts and other safety gear in PSVs among other strict regulations.

The firm was even one of the few that participated in the flagging off event at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Tributes continue to pour in for the deceased from the local leadership.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika mourned Muchai as a distinguished businessman who leaves behind a rich legacy.

“As we mourn his passing, we celebrate a man who leaves behind a rich legacy as an astute, visionary and charitable businessman. May his soul rest in eternal peace and may God comfort the family,” Senator Kihika said in a Facebook post.

Molo Member of Parliament Kimani Kuria said the region had lost a selfless businessman.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Kibera Muchai. Molo and Nakuru County have lost a selfless, renowned and distinguished businessman. Our prayers are with his family,” said Kimani.

