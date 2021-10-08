Former World Record Holder Caroline Chepkoech Renounces Kenyan Citizenship

Former World record holder Caroline Chepkoech has renounced her Kenyan citizenship. Chepkoech has renounced her Kenyan citizenship to represent Kazakhstan in track events.

Through a list released by the Boston Marathon organisers, Chepkoech is among the athletes who will represent the country on Tuesday, October 11, 2021.

She will be competing against Kenyans including Angela Tanui.

More follows:

