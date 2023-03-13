Former VP Moody Awori Asks Leaders to Stop Sideshows

Former vice president Moody Awori has called on politicians to work together and stop the “sideshows”.

Speaking shortly after meeting with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, the former VP said the time for politicking was over. He asserted that it was time to unite Kenyans.

“Kenya Kwanza won the elections in its manifesto and the manifesto emphasized the needs of the ordinary mwananchi. I am delighted to see that that is the direction it is going because we need unity. Sideshows; we need to leave them,” he said.

“Elections are gone, Kenya Kwanza is in place; let it follow its manifesto and let us root together and ensure the constitution is respected and all will be well.”

Awori also noted that it was imperative to respect and support President William Ruto.

“It doesn’t matter his age, he is now our father, the father of the nation. Let’s support him,” the former VP said.

On Mudavadi’s part, he said he gained a lot of insight on how to move the country forward during their discussions.

“We have discussed quite a number of things about the country and a number of international matters. I am so delighted that I have gained a lot of insight from his perspective on what we should do and what we should focus on as a country, moving forward,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS intimated that they held an open discussion about how to promote sustained cohesion and national unity.

He emphasized the need of leaders taking the lead in promoting harmony and peace. The two also concurred that the Kenya Kwanza administration should concentrate on keeping its campaign promises and manifesto.

“In our talks, Mzee has emphasized a lot on the need to be united and the need to remain focused,” he added.

Awori was Kenya’s seventh vice president. He served under late President Mwai Kibaki.

