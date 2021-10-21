Former US President Trump Developing Own Network ‘Truth Social’

Former US President Donald Trump has announced the development his own social media platform dubbed “TRUTH SOCIAL” as he hits back at big tech companies including Facebook and Twitter that have barred him.

Trump media and Technology Group has merged with a special acquisition company (SPAC) to form a new company that will develop TRUTH social.

“We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable,” Trump said in a written statement included in the release.

“I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech,” he said.

The social media network is set to launch the beta version in November with a full rollout slated for the first quarter of 2022. This will be followed by a video on demand service called TMTG+ that is expected to feature news, podcasts and entertainment.

According to the website, the company’s plans are to eventually compete with Amazon.com’s AWS cloud service and Google Cloud.

“For so long, Big Tech has suppressed conservative voices,” Donald Trump Jr told Fox News in an interview.

“Tonight, my father signed a definitive merger agreement to form what will ultimately be the Trump Media and Technology Group and TRUTH Social – a platform for everyone to express their feelings,”

Trump was banned from social media earlier this year after he supported attackers of the Capitol Hill Building who left one person dead. The former president was accused of consistently spreading false information. He was an avid user of Twitter throughout his term, garnering a huge following globally.

