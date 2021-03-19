Former Uchumi Boss Chadwick Okumu Appointed Tuskys Interim CEO

Tuskys Supermarket has appointed its chief financial officer (CFO) Chadwick Okumu as its interim chief executive officer following the departure of Dan Githua last year.

Okumu worked as the Head of Finance for eight years at Uchumi and in various finance capacities at Reckitt Benchiser and Keroche Breweries.

He was sacked in 2015 alongside the then Uchumi Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ciano over allegations of “gross misconduct and gross negligence.”

In September 2016 he was arrested over allegations of unscrupulous dealings at the supermarket chain following an audit by KPMG.

The report indicated that Uchumi lacked an adequate background and quality checks that led to the acceptance of conflicted suppliers, substandard products and dubious trade agreements, the Nation reported.

It also showed that over 45 percent of the procurement staff did not meet the minimum qualifications set in the retailer’s human resource guidelines.

On the other hand, Githua left Tuskys in October 2020, forming his own company named AnkoRetail, which he has been marketing online. He however says that the firm is owned by a Mauritius firm.

However, trails show that he owns the company, from the name metamorphosized from his nickname at Tuskys “Anko wa Tuskys”

“This is a Mauritius e-commerce company that has set up shop in Kenya. I’m helping them with setting up the business,” he told The Standard.

Githua, a former Tuskys auditor, was the first non-family chief executive of the supermarket chain.

He was appointed in 2015 to oversee the retailer’s transformation from a tightly-controlled family business to a larger retail group with dreams of even listing at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

