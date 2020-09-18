Former Tuskys Employees Stage Demos In CBD, Demand Three Months Pay

Employees of troubled supermarket chain, Tuskys on Friday staged protests in Nairobi’s CBD area as they demanded three months pay.

The protesters were part of a group of staffers laid off by the retailer.

According to Stephen Owiti, the demo organizer, some of the former employees had been handed post-dated cheques without signatures.

“Some of us have post dated cheques which we were told to cash at the end of the month, while others have cheques which have not been signed. How can you bank a cheque which is not signed?” Owiti told the Nation.

When u decide to conflict interest like the directors of Tuskys did, this is the outcome. FMCG suppliers withdraw and staff protest due to non payment of salaries. Its painful but its real! pic.twitter.com/ShLStA5wtS — Bill Cosby Mungatia (@BuluuEyes) September 18, 2020

In August, Tuskys signed a Ksh2 billion deal with an undisclosed Mauritius based fund to inject the much-needed capital to the troubled retailer.

“This funding will help alleviate our current capital constraints impacted by Covid-19 and further reposition the business for increasing stakeholder’s value,” read a statement by Tuskys chairman Bernard Kahianyu.

The supermarket chain’s troubles have been riddled with mismanagement, theft and rumours. Tuskys woes have also been attributed to internal wrangles and sibling rivalry who are also the shareholders.

Read: Siblings Rivalry Escalates In Planned Tuskys Stake Sale

It is still not clear whether the Mauritius fund involves a share sale as part of its agreement.

Tuskys became the first Supermarket chain to go under the scrutiny of CAK’s buyer power department which was formed after Nakumatt holdings went down with Ksh30 billion worth of suppliers’ debt.

Two days ago, auctioneers raided and closed Tuskys Greenspan Mall, over rent arrears amounting to over Ksh30 million.

This was the third branch belonging to the troubled retailer to be closed in a period of one month, after Kisumu and Nakuru.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu