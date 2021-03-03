Former TPF Star David Ogola Rushed To Hospital Days After Leaving Rehab

Former Tusker Project Fame star David Ogola popularly known as Major has been rushed to hospital after developing complications just days after leaving rehab.

According to his friend Alvan Gatitu who shared on his social media pages, Major’s health got worse on Saturday, February 27, 2021, hence prompting his quick admission to the hospital.

Reportedly, he suffered four seizures in a span of six hours.

“Guys, help me Pray for Major. He suffered four seizures in a span of six hours and had to be hospitalized. He can’t stay with me anymore since he needs to be monitored at a medical facility. He had nowhere else to go,” Alvan wrote.

This comes barely two weeks after he was discharged from rehab following viral photos of him in the streets in a destitute state.

He was rescued from the streets earlier in November with well-wishers who came together financially to support him to go to rehab.

He was however discharged a few days ago.

“Guess who is home from rehab? David Major, remember him? just came out of rehab today na hata amenona,” Alvan wrote on Instagram.

Ogola was among the top contestants in the famous Tusker Project Fame (TPF) Season 2 which detailed singing competition.

It brought together some of the best singers and performers from the East African region.

Ogola quickly won the hearts of many during the show and after being evicted, reports indicated that he went back to school to finalize his studies. He was out of the limelight for a long time before later resurfacing and in a worse state, decrying of depression and financial woes.