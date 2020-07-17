Former Street Boy Sifa Favor Releases His Fifth Gospel Song, ‘Mshindi’

Fast rising contemporary gospel sensation Sifa Favor is back with another single Mshindi, out now on Youtube and all digital platforms.

Mshindi (Winner) is a song about winning, aimed at inspiring people who feel they have hit rock bottom during hard times that God is the winner, in everything we go through, every battle before us He will make us win at all times.

Mshindi is the fifth single from Favour who shot into the limelight with Wonder late last year. The audio and visual have been produced by the award winning director and produce Eddie.

“I have seen so many Christians go through rejection, depression and some end up committing suicide, this song is to give hope and not give up on God as He is able and Changes not. I hope this song will minister to all of us especially those who are dealing with various illnesses, our God remains the winner just trust in Him,” says Sifa.

He is also known for his hit song Haubadiliki, which premiered on Youtube in March 2020.

Sifa, who was once a street boy in Nandi Hills, is also the founder of a Street Feeding and Rehabilitation program that feeds and provides basic necessities for street children. He mixes this advocacy with spreading the gospel to those in the streets.

