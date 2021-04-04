Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui Dies

Former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui is dead.

According to his family, Kiptanui passed away at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday morning. He had been receiving treatment at the facility for several weeks.

“He passed away peacefully in the presence of his family at the Nairobi Hospital following a long illness bravely borne,” the family said in a statement.

“Funeral arrangements shall be announced at a later date. The family requests prayers and time to grieve during this challenging time.”

Kiptanui served in the powerful position of State House Comptroller during President Daniel Moi’s tenure until his retirement in 1996.

His death comes slightly over a week after State House was forced to delete a social media post mourning him on March 26.

State House deleted the post after reports that Kiptanui was still alive.

In the post, President Uhuru Kenyatta had eulogized the deceased as a hardworking Kenyan patriot who served the nation for many years with great distinction.

