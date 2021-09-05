Former South African President Jacob Zuma Placed on Medical Parole

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been placed on medical parole over ill health.

The country’s Department of Correctional Services announced the news on Sunday in a press statement.

“Medical parole’s eligibility for Mr Zuma is impelled by a medical report received by the Department of Correctional Services,” the statement reads.

“Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole.”

Medical parole placement for the former Head of State means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections.

Read: Ex-South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma Surrenders, To Start Serving 15 Month Sentence

Zuma is, however, required to comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subjected to supervision until his sentence expires.

“Medical Parole can only be revoked if an offender does not comply with the placement conditions,” the department added.

“We want to reiterate that placement on medical parole is an option available to all sentenced offenders provided they meet all the requirements. We appeal to all South Africans to afford Mr Zuma dignity as he continues to receive medical treatment.”

Also Read: Incarcerated Ex-South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma Hospitalised

Zuma was sentenced to a 15-month-jail term in June this year for contempt of court after he refused to testify before the state capture commission of inquiry chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma, who is facing graft charges in relation to an arms deal, was hospitalised in early August.

He has only served two months of his sentence.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...