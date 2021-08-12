Former Senator Isaac Mwaura On The Spot For Allegedly Failing To Pay Workers

Former nominated senator Isaac Mwaura has been accused of failing to pay workers attached to his company, Acumen Recruiters International.

According to information in our possession including voice notes and WhatsApp screenshots, Mwaura threatens to fire employees who demand their pay and sometimes makes good his threats.

In most instances, most of the employees are not given contracts, something that gives Mwaura the freedom to hire and fire employees at will.

“I was employed at Senator Isaac Mwaura’s company, called Acumen Recruiters International that deals with looking for job opportunities for ladies in the Gulf countries, as a marketer last year November. We agreed on payments but never signed a contract,” says Derrick Khamala who was fired by Mwaura after disagreements on payments.

Khamala, who says he is owed Ksh54,560 by the former senator, reveals that Mwaura has been deducting his salary since February 2021 for mistakes that he had not committed.

“In April, I used my salary to go to Kakamega to look for ladies and I was promised that when I come back I would be refunded, but when I came back Senator Mwaura gave me only 5k. When I tried asking him, he threatened that I was at risk of losing my job,” adds Khamala.







Mwaura also refused to pay Khamala his June and July salaries, claiming that he had not been working during the period.

“I’ve not received my June and July salary and my April balance. We also agreed that for every girl that travels to the Gulf countries, we’re supposed to receive a commission. Three of my ladies have already traveled but I’m yet to receive my commission,” he adds.

In another case, in an audio obtained by this writer, an unidentified lady who allegedly works for Acumen Recruiters International is heard crying in distress asking to be given even Ksh5,000 to pay her rent.

Here’s the audio:

Also, it is claimed that some of the ladies who traveled have been allocated to employers that are not in the contract.

“In case anything happens to them, what documents will they use as evidence of their employment. This is why some employers will take advantage knowing that the system cannot hold them responsible,” said an insider who declined to be named.

