Former Rugby Player Olaba Charged with Conspiracy to Murder, Remanded Until Next Week Monday

Former rugby player Alex Olaba has been charged with conspiracy to murder and will remain in remand until Monday, May 10, 2021 pending ruling on bail cancellation in gang-rape case.

The prosecutor is seeking the cancellation of bail for Olaba on allegations that he threatened the key witness in the case.

For instance, the Prosecution made an application before Milimani magistrate Zeinab Abdul arguing that Olaba cannot enjoy his liberty when the life of the key witness in the case was in danger.

Olaba was arrested a fortnight ago in Nairobi West over the alleged attempted murder of the key witness in the rape case against him and Frank Wanyama.

According to the police, he was planning to eliminate a key witness in the case in efforts to defeat justice.

He was arrested as he met an undercover detective planning of killing the witness.

Police confiscated two mobile phones from Olaba were to undergo forensic analysis to establish if there were more players in the crime.

Reports indicate that Olaba had approached another party seeking ways of eliminating the said witness.

Police were informed and acted swiftly by sending an undercover cop who posed as an executor of the mission leading to the arrest of Olaba.

Following his arrest, Olaba, police said, claimed he had been possessed by evil spirits.

The two had been sentenced to 15 years in jail in August 2019 after they were found guilty of gang rape.

The High Court, however, quashed the sentence in June last year and ordered a retrial following an appeal filed by the accused.

Justice Ngenye Macharia directed that the case be heard afresh at a lower court after the High Court found out that the existing records do not show whether one of the witnesses in the case was sworn or not.

