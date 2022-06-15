Former PS Konchellah Loses Firearm in Nairobi

A former Principal Secretary claims he misplaced his gun in Nairobi under mysterious circumstances.

Former Environment PS John Konchellah complained to the Kilimani police station on Tuesday that he had lost his Tokarev pistol that was loaded with nine bullets.

Konchellah previously served as the chairman of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

He told the police that he went to a garage in Industrial Area to buy a car, a popular restaurant in Kilimani called G-Spot, the Nairobi Club, and then his house when he learned the firearm was missing.

For the past eight years, Konchellah has been a legal gun owner. He showed the cops his firearm certificate as proof that he was authorized to carry the weapon.

He informed authorities that once he learned the firearm was gone, he drove back to the locations he had previously visited but his efforts were in vain.

Muturi Mbogo, the Kilimani police chief, said the incident is being investigated.

“The former PS said he first visited Car and General to purchase a motor vehicle, then he went to have lunch at Golden Spot located in Kilimani area before heading to Nairobi Club and then later home where he discovered that he did not have his pistol, which was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunitions,” he said.

“We have not recovered the weapon but efforts to get it back are ongoing. It was reported here,” he added.

As part of the investigation, police went to the locations where the former PS was, but the firearm was not found.

Licensed gun owners are required to secure their firearms at all times.

