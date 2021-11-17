Former Prisons Boss Wycliffe Ogalo Arrested, Taken to DCI HQ For Grilling

DCI detectives and Anti Terrorist Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested former Commissioner General of Prisons Service, Wycliffe Ogalo.

Ogalo was picked from his office at Magereza House, the Prisons Service Headquarters on Wednesday, shortly after being sacked by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In videos doing rounds on social media, Magereza House is raided by heavily armed officers who are seen whisking away the former Prisons boss.

Read: President Kenyatta Fires Prisons Boss After Terror Convicts Escaped From Kamiti

Also apprehended was the Head of Kamiti Prisons, Charles Mutembei and his deputy.

Reports indicate that the trio have been taken to DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road for grilling.

The arrests are in connection with the recent escapes from Kamiti Maximum Prison by three terror convicts.

More details follow

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...