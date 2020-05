Former Prison Commandant Daniel Mutua Arrested in Kitui Locked in a Bar During Curfew Hours

A former senior Kenya Prison officer Daniel Mutua is among 19 people arrested in Mutomo Sub-County in Kitui County during an operation to by the police to stop people from hiding in bars and drinking beyond curfew hours.

According to police signal from KituiCounty Police bosses, the 19 were arrested by a joint team of Directorate of Criminal Investigations and regular police who were on patrol. They were alerted by members of the public who called in to complain.

KITUI COUNTY, MUTOMO SUB COUNTY, MUTOMO POLICE STATION

SUBJECT: ARREST OF COVID-19 REGULATIONS VIOLATORS: REF MY OB 31/08/05/2020 AT 21.40HRS. JOINT POLICE OFFICERS FROM MUTOMO POLICE STATION/DCI WHO WERE ON MOBILE PATROL WITHIN AREA OF JURISDICTION RECEIVED INTELLIGENCE REPORT THAT THEY WERE MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC WHO WERE DISOBEYING CURFEW ORDERS AT MEETING POINT BAR AND MPYA BAR. THE CONTINGENT PROCEEDED TO THE SCENE AND INDEED ASCERTAIN THAT A GROUP OF PEOPLE HAD LOCKED THEMSELVES INSIDE AND WERE IN DRINKING SPREE OF ALCOHOL. THE FOLLOWING WERE ARRESTED AS A RESULT 1.MUTUA DANIEL FORMER PRISON COMMANDANT 2.VINCENT MBOYA 3.CHRISTOPHER KASUA MUNYASIA 4.MICHAEL KANYERI 5. FRANCIS KANYERI 6.ALFONSE MUGINDA 7.SOLOMON MWASIA 8.JACOB NGUU 9.CAROLINE MWENDE 10.JOSEPH KITHUKA 11. MICHAEL KITJONGA ALL TO BE CHARGE FOR THE OFFENCE OF CONTRAVENTION OF COVID-19 CONTROL REGULATIONS. CASE PBC

Police have been having a hard time enforcing curfew measures as they face criticism from the public over the force they use during enforcement.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu