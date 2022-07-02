Former Prime Bank Security Guard Charged for Nakuru Branch Heist

A former security guard at a Prime Bank branch in Nakuru has been charged for his involvement in a robbery at the premises in February this year. CCTV footage filed in court show Tobias Juma Mukuyu opening the door for the assailants who then proceeded to rob the bank.

Police said Mukuyu was the mastermind in the robbery that saw the bank lose Sh2.3 million. A gang of five raided the bank located at the Westside Mall in Nakuru on February 26. Documents filed in court by the police said that CCTV footage showed the former security guard’s involvement, as he opened the door to let the robbers in.

Mukuyu was charged with three counts of robbery with violence and failing to prevent a felony. He denied the charges.

Some of his conspirators had already been charged, and the court ordered that the cases be consolidated.

Mukuyu was also charged with stealing two mobile phone worth Sh28,000 and Sh15,000 from Ms. Doreen Ndwiga and Ms. Irene Nkiritea respectively.

According to the third count of the charge sheet, although working for KK Security, he was unable to stop Collins Oyange and Enock Baraza from committing the crime.

During the robbery incident, the criminals forced the staff to the restrooms after breaking into the banking area, locked them inside, and then plundered the drawers, making away with Sh2.3 million.

According to a police report seen by Kahawa Tungu, Juma who was a KK Security guard at the time of the incident, fled his place of residence and had been in hiding before he was apprehended during the week.

Mukuyu was ordered to post a cash bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh300,000

The case will be mentioned on July 11 and hearing has been set for September 15.

