Former President Mwai Kibaki is Dead

kibaki
Kenya's Third President Emilio Mwai Kibaki. [Courtesy]

Kenya’s third president Emilio Mwai Kibaki is dead.

The announcement was made by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday from State House, Nairobi.

The head of state declared a period of mourning, including the flying of flags at half-mast until a state funeral is held for the fallen retired president.

“We remember the values by which he lived, the ideals he embraced, his dignity and diligence, his candor and concern for the well being of all Kenyans,” Uhuru said, adding that he was a brilliant debater.

“His contributions as minister of finance and vice president saw Kenya’s economy grow steadily fueled by a commodities boom as well as fiscal and monetary policies that were the backbone of his economic philosophy.”

Kibaki who was the only surviving former head of state passed on at the age of 90.

More follows

Mwai Kibaki

