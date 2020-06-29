Former President Mwai Kibaki Hospitalised In Nairobi

Former President Mwai Kibaki is admitted to Nairobi Hospital, Kahawa Tungu has learnt.

Reports indicate that Kibaki was rushed to the hospital on June 19 after he complained of pain in the lower abdomen.

He has spent about 10 days in the hospital’s VIP wing as medics work around the clock to manage severe pain that resulted from an infection.

“Samples were taken for testing in the lab. The results are out and nothing to worry about. His team of doctors are managing the pain,” a source intimated to The Star.

A source in the office of the former President told the local media that Kibaki is in the hospital for a routine medical check-up.

“It is a normal visit and there is nothing new. He goes there more often for scheduled check-ups be it once in a month or even twice. So no (cause for) alarm,” the aide is quoted.

Read: Media Kept off As Former President Mwai Kibaki Views Moi’s Body

The country’s third president has maintained a low-profile since he left office in 2013.

The last time Kibaki made a public appearance was in February this year when he turned up at Parliament buildings to view the body of the late President Daniel Arap Moi.

Journalists from various media stations camping at Parliament buildings were ordered not to take pictures of Kibaki viewing the body of his late predecessor.

However, some were able to take pictures of him.

He was wearing orthopaedic shoes and the photos went viral on social media eliciting discussions on the state of his health.

Orthopaedic shoes are specially designed footwear worn by people of all ages who suffer from uncomfortable foot mechanics.

Read Also: How Raila Odinga Rescued Tabitha Karanja’s Ksh 5 Billion Investment after Kibaki Snub

They designed to support the structure of the foot, ankle and leg. This writer understands that the shoes mainly serve persons with swollen feet, heel challenges, diabetes, arthritis, and crucially, persons recovering from foot surgery.

It was, however, not strange to see the ex-president wearing the shoes as he suffered serious leg injuries after his car was involved in an accident near Machakos in 2002, at the height of the presidential campaigns.

Kibaki was then rushed to hospital in Nairobi and later on airlifted to London for specialized treatment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu