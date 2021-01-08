Former Othaya MP Mary Wambui Appointed Chairperson of Trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund

Labour CS Simon Chelugui has appointed former Othaya MP Mary Wambui as chairperson of trustees of the Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund.

The Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund is mandated with coordinating rehabilitation activities for street families and also conducting public education on street families issues.

The fund also mobilises resources and fundraising as well as receiving donations and funding street families rehabilitation programmes. The Fund also manages the donations for the rehabilitation of street families through a trust fund.

Read: Blow To Mary Wambui As Court Overturns Appointment To Employment Authority

It also advises the government and other relevant agencies on matters relating to rehabilitation of street families.

Wambui succeeded former president Mwai Kibaki as the member of parliament for Othaya in 2013 before losing the seat to James Mugambi Gichuki in 2017.

She is allegedly Kibaki’s second wife.The Wambui family claim that Mwai married Mary in 1972 under Kikuyu customary law and have a daughter, Wangui Mwai.

In October 2019, Wambui was appointed as the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority, but her appointment was suspended by court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu